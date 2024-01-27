Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $123.55. 82,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,917. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

