Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.31. 2,811,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,110. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4,837.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.74 and a fifty-two week high of $307.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

