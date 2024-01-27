Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 629 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VIOO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. 87,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $101.17.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
