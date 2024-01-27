American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. 45,618,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $209,161,000 after purchasing an additional 331,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

