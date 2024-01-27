Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,029 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,732 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,091,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

