JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $103.00. 20,817,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

