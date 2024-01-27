Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of HWC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 274,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,721. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

