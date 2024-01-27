MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. 18,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,403. The stock has a market cap of $412.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

