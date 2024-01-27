Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Raises Dividend to $1.69 Per Share

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 1.69 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $29.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NXST traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.63. The company had a trading volume of 230,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $217.76.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,584,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,474,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,116,000 after buying an additional 186,486 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. TheStreet cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

