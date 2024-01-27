Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Provident Financial Services has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.76. 682,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,633. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFS. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

