Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.70 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,715. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $182.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

