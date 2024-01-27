Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.72.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $5.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. 127,665,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The firm has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.