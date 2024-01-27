Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Inhibrx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INBX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 632,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,040. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 3.03. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 42,880.00% and a negative return on equity of 424.05%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

About Inhibrx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Inhibrx by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inhibrx by 51.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Inhibrx by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

