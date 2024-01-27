Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years. Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

REYN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 358,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,348. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 396,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 295,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 94.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,253 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,380,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

