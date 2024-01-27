BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 2nd

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZEB remained flat at C$34.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 377,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,429. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$29.14 and a 12-month high of C$37.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.87.

