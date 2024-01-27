BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 2nd

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock remained flat at C$17.70 during midday trading on Friday. 89,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,162. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.11. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$15.29 and a 12 month high of C$19.74.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO)
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.