Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MSB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 34,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The mining company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 241.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

