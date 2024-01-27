Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY24 guidance to $10.85-11.35 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.85. 1,721,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,488. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.74.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

