Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BHLB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 414,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BHLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $230,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

