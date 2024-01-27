Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.7 %

MUR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.56. 2,557,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,302. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Murphy Oil

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.