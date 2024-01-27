iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 1-Year High at $627.79

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $627.79 and last traded at $619.12, with a volume of 272921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $616.04.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF’s stock is set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

