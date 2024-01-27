Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.70

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 166758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 800.11%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

