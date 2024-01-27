Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.350-9.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

AIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $177.09. 295,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $182.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In other news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

