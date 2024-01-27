Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.2 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.65. 127,665,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.72.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 105,021 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 22,827.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 45,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,061,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,700,000 after acquiring an additional 180,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

