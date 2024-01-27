First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.94

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.77, with a volume of 10508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,831,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,458,000 after purchasing an additional 560,983 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 16.6% during the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 38.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

