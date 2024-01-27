First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.94

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.77, with a volume of 10508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Dividend tax calculator
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Stock Average Calculator
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.