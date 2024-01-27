Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.00

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 12735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,900 shares of company stock worth $2,232,795 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

