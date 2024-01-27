Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,744.50

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,744.50 ($22.17) and last traded at GBX 1,743.25 ($22.15), with a volume of 539686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,637 ($20.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,357.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,617.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,447.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a GBX 25.80 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,129.87%.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

