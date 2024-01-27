Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading 6.3% Higher

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 177,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 53,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garibaldi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garibaldi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.