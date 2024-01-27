Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Brian Patrick Hannasch Sells 297,639 Shares of Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 297,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total transaction of C$24,108,759.00.

Brian Patrick Hannasch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 116,537 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.93, for a total transaction of C$6,984,551.87.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 100,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$7,725,000.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 52-week low of C$36.90 and a 52-week high of C$52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.63.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

