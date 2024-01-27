Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells 1,681,689 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $42,210,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 298,441 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $7,192,428.10.

On Friday, December 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 99,156 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $2,404,533.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 335,047 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $8,436,483.46.

On Monday, December 18th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 161,321 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,903,968.20.

On Thursday, December 14th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 43,036 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,036,737.24.

On Monday, December 11th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $463,948.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 18,278 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $441,230.92.

On Thursday, November 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 7,159 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $172,603.49.

On Monday, November 27th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $965,703.48.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

NYSE USAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.19. 387,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.70 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USA Compression Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.