Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag Sells 47,000 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.42 on Friday, reaching $570.42. 12,770,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

