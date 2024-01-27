Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 792,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital
In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,675,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,555,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinity Capital by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 888.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trinity Capital Price Performance
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.28%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 136.05%.
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.