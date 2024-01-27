Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Declines By 17.6%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE PSTL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $313.06 million, a PE ratio of 110.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

