Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Declines By 17.6%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Postal Realty Trust
Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Postal Realty Trust Company Profile
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Postal Realty Trust
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.