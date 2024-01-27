Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.46.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. 818,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,296. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

