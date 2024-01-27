Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,301. The firm has a market cap of $141.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Meridian has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Meridian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Meridian by 38.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Meridian by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Meridian by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

