Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBCAA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,728. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $255,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $501,877.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

