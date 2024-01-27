Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.28. 1,037,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

