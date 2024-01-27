Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,367,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,596,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,625,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,396,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,607,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,027,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,151,714,000 after buying an additional 4,527,387 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

