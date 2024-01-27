G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIII. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. 375,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.46.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,572 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,716,000. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,280 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,890,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 494,623 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

