Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $42.00 at UBS Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. 4,424,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

