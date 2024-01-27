G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 1,845,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,569. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $211.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 132.03%. Research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,673 shares of company stock valued at $235,111. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

