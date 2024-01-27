Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $337.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $45,988.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $185,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 154.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 108,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

