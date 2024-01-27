Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.850-11.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.85. 1,721,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,488. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.68. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.73% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

