Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.43.

IONS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 964,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,557. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,769 shares of company stock worth $9,736,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

