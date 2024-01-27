StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 31,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.