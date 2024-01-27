Achain (ACT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $229,227.65

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $229,227.65 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002373 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

