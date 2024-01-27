flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

flyExclusive Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:FLYX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,692. flyExclusive has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On flyExclusive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in flyExclusive stock. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of flyExclusive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services.

