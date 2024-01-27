Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. 5,481,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,364. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

