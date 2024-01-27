South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 22.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.50. 11,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,232. The company has a market cap of $469.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,708,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 40.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.