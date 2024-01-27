Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Issues Earnings Results

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $856.85 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Moog Stock Performance

Shares of MOG.B stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.76. 274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.82. Moog has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $145.48. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Moog Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Moog’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

